Was there product placement at Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In's wedding? Former's agency settles rumours

Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In tied the knot on April 7 at a hotel in Seoul, sparking online speculation that there was product placement at their wedding. According to netizens, there are projected graphics on a screen behind Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In in a wedding film, and as he was serenading her, the jewelry brand name for the tiara Lee Da In wore at the wedding appeared on the screen.

Agency denies product placement allegations

Lee Seung Gi’s agency, Human Made Entertainment, has responded to the controversy by denying any involvement in product placement. In a statement released to the media, the agency clarified that "It's not product placement, Lee Seung Gi created this video for his wedding serenade. It was inserted as a pre-couple scene only to make the pair look lovely.".

Jewelry scene was not staged

On April 7th, the Korean entertainment sector witnessed the union of a newlywed couple as Lee Seung-gi and Lee Da-in exchanged vows in a lavish wedding ceremony attended by many celebrities. Despite encountering several obstacles leading up to their big day, the industry was primarily focused on rejoicing in the occasion.

Numerous photos from the wedding became widely circulated online, including screenshots revealing that a jewelry brand's visuals were displayed on a large screen behind the newlywed couple. This sparked speculation among South Korean internet users that the wedding was being sponsored by the brand and drew criticism towards the Big Mouth actor for allegedly incorporating product placement into the event. Furthermore, it was noted that the jewelry showcased in the visuals was apparently from the same brand that had supplied the tiara worn by Lee Da-in on her wedding day.

The photographs were captured at the precise moment when Lee Seung Gi was performing a romantic serenade for Lee Da-in, his significant other, using his own timeless love ballad entitled ‘Will You Marry Me.’ However, the journey of this celebrated pair toward their marital union was not without its share of controversies, which resulted in a considerable amount of online discussion and critique. Despite the abundance of negative chatter surrounding the couple, we hope they have a happy life ahead.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: What does chef Gordon Ramsay have to say to NCT's Mark writing a song about him?