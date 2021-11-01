Watch: 2AM makes a heart yearning comeback post a long hiatus with double title tracks

2AM has made their long-awaited return not with one but two title tracks, a double treat for the fans indeed! The talented four-member group released their fourth mini-album 'Ballad 21 F/W' along with the music videos for the two title tracks - 'Should've Known' and 'No good in good bye'! HYBE LABELS' founder Bang Si Hyuk took charge of the composition and lyrics for 'Should’ve Known,' while JYP's J.Y. Park composed and lyricized the track 'No good in good bye.'

The two music video stars 2PM's Junho along with actress Kim So Hyun, a prolific young actress who has featured in dramas such as 'Who Are You: School 2015', 'Radio Romance', 'Love Alarm' and more recently 'River Where The Moon: Rises'. The twin title tracks play like two chapters from a lovers' spat and eventual reconciliation and the song titles hint at that as well. 'Should've Known' is a song that expresses the sadness and longing one experiences when undergoing a breakup with a long-time partner. Kim So Hyun perfectly delivers the emotions of hurt and heartbreak in this ballad track with rich melodies and warm lyrics.

'No good in good bye' picks off from where 'Should've Known' leaves! The two ex-lovers hug and reconnect at the train station, reliving the best moments of their relationship. 'No good in good bye' expresses the complicated feelings of breakups and the process of falling out of love, and why goodbyes are the hardest thing to do. This song is filled with more anguish and the lyrics express the angst of the convoluted nature of love and breakups, portrayed cinematically in these star-crossed title tracks.

You can listen to Should've Known below:

You can listen to No good in good bye below:

It is 2AM's first release since their album, 'Let's Talk', in 2014. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

