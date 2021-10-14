WATCH: 2PM’s Junho and Lee Se Young’s romance takes a shocking turn in ‘The Red Sleeve Cuff’ teaser

Inseparable. The Crown Prince of a shaky empire. One of his court ladies. How can 2PM’s Junho and Lee Se Young stay apart when a forbidden love buds between them?

The story of Yi San (played by 2PM’s Junho) and Seong Deok Im (played by Lee Se Young) unfolds in the royal palace. A stubborn and perfectionist, Yi San is the eldest grandson of the current King and set to take on the role of King Jeonjo in the future when he will rule the nation. Seong Deok Im, who the world considers a mere court lady among the many, is steadfast and wishes to direct her own life.

Yi San is someone who places the love for his nation before the love for a lady. But his resolve is tested. Sighing he remarks, “Going against my nature, I let you in my heart”, giving in and staring at her through the windows that separate them. Seong Deok Im turns her head away in defiance, “Court ladies have their own heart and will too.”

With his disappearance from the window, Seong Deok Im frantically tries to locate the Crown Prince and suddenly a hand engulfs her own. Yi San catches her in an embrace and says “That’s why it has to be you.” Initially resisting, she gives in to the loving side of the royal.

The Red Sleeve Cuff will start airing from November 5 on MBC and Viki, catching the delicate but controversial essence of a love story in the royal house.

