WATCH: 2PM’s Junho & Lee Se Young’s progressing lovestory amidst hindrances in ‘The Red Sleeve Cuff’ teaser

Softly and then all at once, Yi San and Seong Deok Im’s love grows more intense by the day. On November 1, a special teaser was shared for the upcoming royal palace drama ‘The Red Sleeve Cuff’ starring 2PM’s Junho and Lee Se Young.

Resuming from where we last left off, the story of these two ill-fated lovers sees the light of the day as the mighty Yi San who is well on his path to become King Jeongjo as he is the eldest grandson of the current King, is faced with the reality that he might actually have deep feelings for a court lady.

His previous words make a return where he calls her one of the many helpers in the palace and how he did not think she would be of any importance to him. With more coincidences than a cliche love story would normally have, the two end up being each other’s shoulder to lean on.

Seong Deok Im’s courage and strong will to hold her ground as well as have her own opinions without sticking to the societal norms make her a strikingly different and much-needed main role in the story. Affectionate but sombre, desperate but cautious, the music dances in line with the drama’s storyline.

With a lot of attention to Lee Junho’s return to acting after his military service and his shooting popularity, fans can keep their eyes peeled for a memorable performance from the 2PM member. That coupled with Lee Se Young’s adamant and steadfast but understanding character has seen chatter in the masses.

‘The Red Sleeve Cuff’ will air its first episode on November 5 on MBC at 10 PM KST (6:30 PM IST).

Are you looking forward to Junho’s return to dramas? Let us know below.