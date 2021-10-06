WATCH: 2PM’s Junho is smitten by Lee Se Young in new ‘The Red Sleeve Cuff’ Teaser

Forbidden love, as it goes, is one that befalls the best of the best. It is gripping, often unforgiving and takes courage more than the feelings of care. Based on a popular novel of the same name, ‘The Red Sleeve Cuff’ is the story of an emperor and a court lady.

As the eldest grandson of the current King, and one who is fated to descend the throne in the future, Yi San (played by Lee Junho), who will later be known as King Jeongjo, is a perfectionist and cold hearted royal blood. On the other hand, Seong Deok Im (played by Lee Se Young) is a court lady, one of the many in the palace. However, she does not wish to remain just that as she takes life according to her own will.

The teaser shows Yi San’s view of Seong Deok Im who is picking flowers in the lavish field, smiling at the delicate petals as she smells them. The King’s voice booms as he remarks, “You’re nothing more than one of the court ladies. I thought you were not even the least bit important.”

As she admires her work on a paper and rushes out of the library, she comes face to face with the royal ensemble and soon Yi San’s face appears in front of her. As she dares not meet his eye, handing over the piece of paper to him. “But now, I’m not so sure anymore.” Looking at her drawing, the future King lets out a chuckle, followed by Seong Deok Im’s smile that catches him off guard. “You make me waver. This is going to be problematic”, he admits to his own emerging feelings.

‘The Red Sleeve Cuff’ premieres on November 5 on MBC and will be available on Rakuten Viki.

