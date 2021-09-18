WATCH: 2PM’s Taecyeon and Kim Hye Yoon star in upcoming historical drama ‘Inspector Joy’

tvN is coming up with another mind-blowing historical drama named ‘Inspector Joy’. The drama will star 2PM’s Taecyeon and Kim Hye Yoon as the leads and will be a comedy investigation series airing in November.

The drama revolves around Ra Yi Eon(starring Taecyeon) a secret royal inspector who investigates the provinces for corruption. Even though Ra Yi Eon is doing a job everybody would die for, in reality, he only wanted to open a dumpling store outside the capital and enjoy his life to the fullest. Had it not been his sharp mind that got him into becoming an officer, he would have chosen a completely different path for himself.

Kim Jo Yi (starring Kim Hye Yoon) is a divorced woman in the Joseon period who doesn't fear breaking stereotypes. She is unconventional and believes that being divorced is not the end of the world. As Kim Jo Yi starts a new phase of her life, she meets Ra Yi Eon and both of them walk together towards finding happiness.

The teaser reveals the two actors in historic clothing, standing still in the middle of a street with people running all around them.

Here’s the teaser for ‘Inspector Joy’.

The historical series is a part of tvN’s fifteen-anniversary celebration as revealed by the channel on September 17 KST. ‘Investigator Joy’ along with the dramas ‘Jirisan’ and ‘Melancholia’ and entertainment programs ‘Wise Mountain Village Life’, ‘Racket Boys’ and ‘House on Wheels 3’ will be airing in the second half of 2021, sometime in November.

Are you excited for ‘Inspector Joy’? Let us know in the comments below.