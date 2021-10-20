Watch: 2PM’s Taecyeon needs Kim Hye Yoon’s help at every step in ‘Inspector Joy’ teasers

A lazy food lover with a ton of responsibility and a woman who is ahead of her time. ‘Inspector Joy’ revolves around the story of Ra Yi Eon and Kim Jo Yi as they meet in the older times where men carried the breadwinner tag, it promises romance, drama and comedy.

The first teaser shows an overconfident Ra Yi Eon (played by 2PM’s Taecyeon) charge towards the first case as he is appointed as a royal secret inspector. His job is to stay undercover and search for culprits that are involved in corruption. Wanting to solve the case on his own, he declares that the work is dangerous and hence would want Kim Jo Yi (played by Kim Hye Yoon) to stay back. However, a goon tries to unarm the inspector and Kim Jo Yi renders him unconscious with fancy moves. A visually startled Ra Yi Eon asks the lady to accompany him.

The second teaser has the two in another quest. After carefully observing a needle, Ra Yi Eon announces the man in front of him as the culprit of the crime. Kim Jo Yi hastily remarks that he is the victim, in fact, making Ra Yi Eon change his verdict and point to the person behind him. It turns out to be a kid who blares, “It’s not me”, flustering the inspection team and the crowd of villagers.

Couple, as well as character posters for the two leads, were also shared as below.

‘Inspector Joy’ will broadcast its first episode on November 8 at 10:30 PM KST.

