WATCH: 2PM’s Junho and SNSD’s YoonA are a chaotic duo in the 3rd teaser for JTBC’s King The Land

On May 18, JTBC released the 3rd teaser for the upcoming romantic comedy workplace drama called the King The Land starring 2PM’s Junho and Girls’ Generation’s YoonA. The teaser shows the dynamic between Gu Won (Junho) and Cheon Rang (YoonA) that changes over the course of the teaser as their opposing personalities clash over many issues like smiling and others.

3rd Teaser:

The teaser begins with Gu Won (2PM’s Junho) stylishly jumping from the airplane with a parachute, showing how he is an adventure junkie and loves trying new things. He is the general manager of the luxury hotel King Hotel, making him successful and a dedicated person. He is a desirable man in every aspect as he has money, looks and the love for his job but he lacks a warm personality and a smile, which is interesting since he physically is unable to smile as if it is a foreign concept. But he is not affected by it as he is confident in his skills and great life that he leads. Cheon Rang (YoonA), on the other hand, is known as the ‘Smile Queen’ as she is a successful hotelier whose job requires her to be warm and inviting so the customers can trust her with completing tasks for her. She is known to be beautiful and kind but all that changes as she runs into Gu Won and sees him make mistakes. She makes it very clear that she has no interest in him as they butt heads over many situations but it seems Gu Won falls for her during their many interactions and goes to the point of even asking her out for dinner but she immediately refuses him, making Gu Won’s world turn upside down.

King The Land:

The two actors have transformed into their characters beautifully and the teasers show that Gu Won and Cheon Rang are like water and oil in the beginning and they clash horns over many things. With all these teasers, people are excited to see them on-screen as they fall in love in the comedic and chaotic fashion. The drama will be released on June 17.

