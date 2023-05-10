WATCH: 2PM’s Taecyeon and Won Jin An starrer KBS drama Heartbeat held script reading session

KBS2's new Monday-Tuesday drama Heartbeat scheduled to air for the first time in June, is about a half-human vampire, Seon Woo Hyul, who has not become human due to a difference of one day in 100 years, and Ju In Hae, a woman with no humanity. It is a dizzying life-threatening supernatural romance that begins when they start living together and find true warmth.

The cast:

At the scene of the first script reading, which took place prior to the full-scale filming, the leading actors who will lead ‘Heartbeat’ gathered together. Director Lee Hyeon Seok and writers Ha Na Kim, Jung Seung Joo, Ok Taecyeon (Seon Woo Hyul), Won Ji An (Ju In Hae), Park Kang Hyun (Shin Do Sik), Yoon So Hee (Na Hae Won), Yoon Byung Hee (Lee Sang Hae), Ko Kyu Pil (Park Dong Seop), Kim In Kwon (Go Yang Nam), Seung Yu (Rose), Baek Seo Hu (as Lee Man Hui), Baek Hyun Joo (as Ko Ki Sook), Jung Young Ki (as Kim Gwang Ok) and Ham Tae In (as Chief Gu) came together, announcing the beginning of a thrilling drama that will be out for this summer.

Heartbeat:

As soon as the script reading began, the actors immersed themselves in the play and boasted a fantastic synchro rate. Ok Taecyeon immersed himself in the role of Seon Woo Hyul, a half-human vampire who wants to become a human with a heart-pumping love, and showed his captivating performance while controlling his eyes and tone of voice. Won Ji An caught attention by completely transforming into Ju In Hae, a part-time health teacher in high school, who seemed to not bleed even when she was stabbed. Park Kang Hyun, who plays Shin Do Shik, a sophisticated real estate development expert, showed a special presentation by showing serious acting, and Yoon So Hee, who plays Na Hae Won, a real estate investor with a beautiful and glamorous appearance, also brought out the characteristics of her character to the fullest.

