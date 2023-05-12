WATCH: 2PM’s Taecyeon uses his song Heartbeat to introduce his character in teaser for upcoming vampire drama

KBS2's new Monday-Tuesday drama 'My Heart Beats', which is scheduled to premiere in June, released the first 15-second teaser video on May 12th. 'My Heart Beats' is a life-threatening romance in which half-human vampire Seon Woo Hyeol, who has not become human due to a difference of one day in 100 years and In Hae, a woman who has no human beauty, start living together and find true warmth.

My Heart Beats:

The first teaser video released draws attention by starting with the accompaniment of 2PM's ‘Heartbeat’, which contains a grand and thumping sound. Tension rises as he approaches the large coffin under a dark background, where a corpse is likely to reside, and Ok Taecyeon (played by Seon Woo Hyeol), a 'vampire' who wants to become a human inside, steals attention by announcing his intense first appearance with his eyes wide open. Ok Taecyeon's warm visual also arouses admiration. While raising expectations for his transformation into a vampire, it amplifies the curiosity of prospective viewers about the story behind Ok Taecyeon's entry into the coffin. Here, the narration “Heartbeat” resonates, and this simple yet powerful word overwhelms the atmosphere of the video. 'My Heart Beats' is scheduled to premiere on June 26, following 'Meet You by Chance'.

Ok Taecyeon’s activities:

Previously, he attended the '2nd Gold Gala' held at The Music Center in Los Angeles, USA, and confirmed his global status. The 'Gold Gala' is a place where the Gold House, a non-profit organization that supports entrepreneurs and cultural artists in the Asia-Pacific region, invites influential Asian figures in various fields such as economy, politics, culture and arts in the United States to shed light on their performances. Ok Taecyeon also confirmed his global status by attending as a major figure in the cultural and artistic world that has a positive impact on American culture. Ok Taecyeon, who appeared while receiving the attention of the reporters, had a meaningful time actively interacting with key figures in the culture and arts industry and artists by attending the red carpet and the subsequent after-party.

