WATCH: 3 entrancing aspects of BTS’ RM’s latest track Wild Flower feat Choi Youjeen from Indigo

On December 2, BIGHIT MUSIC released the MV for RM’s title track Wild Flower feat. Choi Youjeen and we love the emotive lyrics and their voices blending together! Here are some of our favorite parts :-

It’s common knowledge that RM is a beautiful lyricist and he proved it once again with Wild Flower. He talked about his 20s and how he grew as an artist and individual and how he went against his thoughts. Now that he is nearing the end of his 20s, he relives all the best and worst memories that made him the person he is today. The contrast of his highs and lows gives us a peek into the most intimate thoughts of RM, making us love him even more.

Choi Youjeen

The legendary singer made her mark with the beautiful vocals in the chorus and her belting notes gave us overwhelming feelings.

The music video

The MV itself had contrasts of him at a flower field, in a storm and at the stage, the most beloved place for him. The simple yet effective sets gave us an understanding of how he feels about his journey so far.

It is RM's first personal work in about 4 years since then, and RM put his honest thoughts, worries, and various thoughts on this solo album. In the meantime, RM, who has been telling his honest story through BTS' albums as well as his personal works, has 'mono.' He chose 'indigo', a color that contrasts with the black and white atmosphere that was spread throughout the album, and applied it throughout the album.

The details:

In addition to his colors, RM expressed his emotions through various attempts. In the 'Indigo' photo released earlier through RM's social media, jeans are piled up on a chair next to RM wearing jeans and a denim shirt. ' took. While revealing that it is an album that connects music and art, the album title 'Indigo' is expressed as it is.

RM led the overall album work, from writing lyrics and composing all songs for 'Indigo' to the album's concept, design, composition, and music video planning. Here, along with breathing with musicians with different charms, they have achieved a collaboration that transcends boundaries by connecting music and art.

About the album:

'Indigo' contains 10 songs that contain traces of RM's fierce and brilliant life and thoughts. Including the title song Wild Flower (with Cho Youjeen), Yun (with Erykah Badu), Still Life (with Anderson .Paak), All Day (with Tablo), Memory Loss (with Kim Sa Wol), Closer (with Paul Blanco, Mahalia), Change pt.2, Lonely, Hectic (with Colde), No.2 (with Park Ji Yoon). RM completed the album in collaboration with talented producers such as DOCSKIM, Pdogg, HONNE, eAeon, and John Eun.

Meanwhile, RM plans to continue various activities such as releasing 'Indigo' and performing small-scale performances and appearing as an MC for tvN's entertainment program 'Useless Job'.