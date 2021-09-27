Watch: AB61X make a cheerful and frisky comeback with colourful MV for 'CHERRY'

AB61X is back with new funky and frisky music! The talented four-member group released their second studio album 'MO’ COMPLETE' along with the music video for the title track 'CHERRY'. The song was also released via the global fandom platform 'UNIVERSE' at 3:30 pm IST on the same day and was broadcasted live.

'CHERRY' is a bright and colourful song with a retro feel to it! A funk-pop track coloured with a dynamic melody and funky rhythm, lyrically, it plays with the metaphor "like a cherry on top", likening the object of one's affection to "the cherry on top." Members Lee Dae Hwi and Park Woo Jin wrote the lyrics, and the track was composed by all-rounder member Lee Dae Hwi, Brand New Music's New Wave Producer On the road, and Kim Seung Joon.

You can watch the MV below:

AB61X is a rookie boy group formed by Brand New Music. AB6IX is short for "Absolute Six". Their name is also an abbreviation of "Above BrandNew Six". The group debuted on May 22, 2019, with their first EP titled 'B: Complete'. AB6IX made their previous comeback in April this year with their fourth mini-album ‘MO’ COMPLETE: HAVE A DREAM’. They have been producing incredible music ever since leading to their global fame.

Congratulations to AB61X!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: AB6IX gear up to spill their true feelings in the colourful MV teaser for ‘Cherry’

What are your thoughts? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.