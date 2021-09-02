Watch: A.C.E members share ultimate mantra for happiness & optimism in the impassioned & bouncy 'CHANGER' MV

Ace K-pop group A.C.E is back with new music and we are here for it! The talented and dynamic K-pop group released their repackaged album 'Changer: Dear Eris' along with the music video for the title track, 'CHANGER'. They say, music has healing powers, and those who don't believe in it, must listen to A.C.E's latest title track as they share the ultimate mantra for happiness and optimism.

'CHANGER' is the title song of their second repackage album 'Changer: Dear Eris', and the lyrics are about being in love with someone and wanting to be by someone's side. It is what we describe as a carnival, a happy song straight out of a Disney film! With powerful beats and lulling synth sounds, A.C.E members express a message of being together forever through this impassioned and bouncy title track. It was composed by KZ, Noise_bo2, B.O., and Yoo Hyun Je, and the lyrics were written by B.O. and KZ. "You Deserve The World, A.C.E" and we will "stay with you!"

You can check out the MV below:

'Changer: Dear Eris' contains a total of 10 songs, including the title song 'CHANGER'. From 'INTRO: Revolutions' to 'Talk you down' to 'Remember Us', 'Black and Blue (Complete ver.)', 'Prequel', 'Down (Kor ver.)', 'CACTUS (Remix ver.)', 'CACTUS (Eng ver.)' will provide fans with various joys. Also, 'Remember Us Inst. (Secret Voice Letter)' is included in the CD version only.

