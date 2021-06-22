WATCH: A.C.E pre releases their title track Higher showcasing dynamic moves, outfits and vocals

Watch the dramatic music video and get ready to be amazed by A.C.E here!

A.C.E has officially made their comeback as of June 22, 2021! The group’s comeback album is slated to release on June 23, 6 PM KST but they have pre-released their title track ‘Higher’ today! After almost seven months, the five-member group is making their comeback with their 5th mini album titled SIREN: DAWN. First announced on June 7, their fandom CHOICE has been unable to contain their excitement as teaser posters released made members look ethereal.

As CHOICEs continued to guess SIREN: DAWN’s concept, the group today pre-released their title track called ‘Higher’. The music video is an aesthetic paradise in itself, as members play with ‘planets’, and dance in an open space surrounded with greenery as well as rooms with aesthetic interiors. Some members also sport slightly revealing clothes, giving the performance a sensuous touch while some sport piercings too! The song offers a dramatic emotional rollercoaster ride, with the chorus being catchy and addictive.

Check out the music video of ‘Higher’ here:

A.C.E debuted in 2017 and are gradually rising up the popularity charts, becoming a K-Pop group to look forward to. Their last album release was ‘HJZM: The Butterfly Phantasy’ that was released in September 2020. Even though member Wow took part in MV making and more, the group’s agency announced in April this year that he will be taking a hiatus due to experiencing anxiety and extreme psychological nervousness.

The album SIREN: DAWN will be released tomorrow, June 23 at 6 PM KST.

How did you like ‘Higher’? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

