WATCH: A.C.E’s Jun dreams of his love far far away in ‘Tinted with You’ first teaser

On December 7, Idol Romance unveiled the first teaser for ‘Tinted with You’ featuring A.C.E’s Jun and Yoo Hyun Woo. The teaser begins with Jun, in a modern school uniform, asking Yoo Hyun Woo, ‘What is your name?’ and with that began their whirlwind romance. But all that breaks soon enough when Jun wakes up from the dream or was it?

‘Tinted with You’ is a drama that deals with love that transcends time and history. Jun takes on the role of Eun Ho, a high school student with a liking for art and painting. While looking for inspiration, he is transported to a historic period where he comes across Heon, played by Yoo Hyun Woo, a deposed Crown Prince, who has to live his life walking on eggshells constantly due to the bloodthirstiness of his elder brother, the King.

They meet during his exile and fall in love but it soons turns to a love triangle when Geum, played by Kim Tae Joong, comes into their lives. Geum is a warrior and Heon’s trusted guard. Although he is not good at expressing himself, he is a person with a soft personality who genuinely cares about Heon more than anyone else.

Jun is a South Korean singer under Beat Interactive. He is the leader of the boy group A.C.E. In 2017, Jun, along with fellow group member Chan, became a contestant on KBS 2TV's idol rebooting show ‘The Unit’. Yoo Hyun Woo is a model and singer managed by YG KPlus. Kim Tae Joong is known for his role in MBC’s ‘Extraordinary You’. The first episode of ‘Tinted with You’ releases on December 23 on Rakuten Viki so mark your calendar!

ALSO READ: ‘You Are My Destiny’ star Wang Ji Won joins Highlight’s Yoon Doojoon in upcoming drama ‘No Goo Pil Soo’

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the teaser? Let us know in the comments below.