WATCH: aespa looks captivating in MV for ‘Next Level’ Habstarkt remix

Watch out! aespa is here to take your breath away with the brand new version of their super hit single ‘Next Level’ and fans are more excited than ever! On September 14 KST, the group’s agency SM Entertainment took to its official Twitter account to share the fierce and catchy remix by Hanstrakt as a part of ‘iScreaM’ which is a new project by SM EDM’s label ScreaM Records.

The original version of the song was released on May 17 and became an instant hit immediately after it entered the K-pop industry. The music video of the song has already garnered over 150 million views on YouTube, revealing the love and support the rookie group has been receiving from fans all across the globe.

Throughout the MV, the girls managed to keep the viewers glued to their screens with their energetic moves. The members can be seen adorning a blingy white outfit in which they look absolutely magnificent. As beautiful as the girls look, the video is no less.

Musically, the new version is more bold with heavy electronic music backed with catchy beats and the girls’ impeccable vocals.

Here is the full music video for ‘Next Level’ Habstrakt remix.

aespa debuted under the agency SM Entertainment and consists of four members, Karina, Giselle, Winter and Ningning. The group entered the K-pop world on November 17, 2020 with the release of their debut single, ‘Black Mamba’.

At present, aespa has been gearing up for their highly anticipated mini-album ‘Savage’ which will be released on October 5 KST.

ALSO READ: FIRST LOOK: aespa CONFIRMED to make much awaited comeback with mini album 'Savage' on THIS date

What is your favourite song by aespa? Let us know in the comments below.