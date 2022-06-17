WATCH: aespa members are in search of their counterparts in a thrilling teaser for ‘ep2. Next Level’

The teaser video for the second episode 'Next Level' of the SM Culture Universe (SMCU) worldview video of aespa will be released on June 17 on the aespa YouTube channel. In the second episode 'The Next Level', aespa departs for KWANGYA with the help of nævis to solve the SYNK OUT phenomenon, in which the connection with the avatar ‘ae’ is cut off, and becomes Black Mamba, part of the hallucination quest.

The main part of 'Next Level' will be uploaded to the aespa YouTube channel at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST) on June 20. On the other hand, aespa will release the English single 'Life's Too Short' on June 24, and make a comeback with the 2nd mini album 'Girls' on July 8.

According to the schedule poster, aespa will pre-release the English single 'Life's Too Short' on the 24th. The song was also sung at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, the largest music festival in the United States in April.

On June 26, 'aespa Showcase SYNK in LA' will be held at the YouTube Theater in LA, USA and will meet with local fans. At this concert, Espa will perform a stage for songs from a new album to be released on the 8th of next month and a stage for hit songs. aespa's overseas expansion is collaborating with Warner Records. Ahead of aespa's July comeback, SM signed a global partnership with Warner Records for music content distribution and marketing promotion.

