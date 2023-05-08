WATCH: aespa members get cheeky with their love confession in MV for Spicy

On May 8, SM Entertainment released the MV for aespa’s Spicy and the album My World and the members bring the unique and preppy concept to life with their edgy outfits as they sing about how they are better than the person they love but challenge them to try and be with them as they colorful and ‘too spicy’ for their heart!

My World:

This new release is the album that opens the beginning of Season 2 of the SMCU aespa worldview. It contains a total of six songs of various genres, including the pre-released song 'Welcome To MY World', which means an invitation to the music world of aespa. The title song 'Spicy' is a dance genre song with an intense synth bass sound and dynamic beat. The lyrics contain the charm of a free-spirited aespa. You can feel the unique vocals and lively energy of each member in a new atmosphere that is different from the intense music they have played so far.

aespa’s achievement:

According to the agency SM Entertainment on May 8th, 'My World', which is released by aespa at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST) on the same day, recorded the same number of pre-orders as of this day. Their second mini-album 'Girls', their previous work, surpassed 1.61 million pre-orders, foreshadowing the title of '2 consecutive million sellers' even before their comeback. 1.8 million copies is also the second-highest pre-order for K-pop girl groups ever. The highest number of pre-orders for a K-pop girl group was 2 million, which was recorded last year by BLACKPINK with their 2nd regular album BORN PINK .The pre-order for the 12th mini album 'Ready to Be' released by TWICE in March was 1.7 million copies. aespa, the monster rookies of the 4th generation, stood shoulder to shoulder with 3rd generation K-pop girl groups, BLACKPINK and TWICE, through pre-orders.

Spicy:

The title song 'Spicy' is a dance song with an intense synth-bass sound and dynamic beat, and you can see each member's unique vocals in a new atmosphere different from the intense music they have listened to so far. In addition, this music video already began receiving a good response as it adds the visual beauty of stylish charm as if watching a high school like movie, as well as the worldview story of 'anomaly' that happens to aespa, who has returned from KWANGYA to the REAL WORLD.

ALSO READ: OMEGA X reveals contract termination, end of dispute with SPIRE Entertainment

Advertisement