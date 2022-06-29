WATCH: aespa’s Karina takes on a futuristic look in new concept teasers for upcoming album ‘Girls’

aespa released a teaser photo of member Karina's unrealistic visuals on the official social media handles of aespa on June 29, ahead of their comeback. At the same time, a 3D video featuring a gauntlet that expresses Karina's abilities in the revealed worldview also drew a lot of attention.

Regarding the title song 'Girls', the management company said, "It is a dance song with a strong wobble bass and a rough textured synth sound. After unfolding the movie, it contains the content of continuing a new story with nævis, a helper, in a more grown-up form.” Expectations are high for the confident vocals and raps of the aespa members. Since this new song is the last episode of season 1 of SMCU aespa's universe, more global music fans are expecting it.

On June 28, Ningning's teaser image was released through various social media handles of aespa. In the teaser image, Ningning's splendid visuals radiate upgraded charisma according to the concept of the new album, amplifying the curiosity about this comeback. In addition, the 3D video showed Ning Ning wearing a headgear that expresses her abilities in the Espa worldview with high-quality graphic production, which caught the eye.

aespa is a South Korean girl group formed by SM Entertainment. The group consists of four members: Karina, Giselle, Winter, and Ningning. They debuted on November 17, 2020, with the single ‘Black Mamba’. On April 23, 2022, aespa performed at Coachella, during the second week of the annual music festival. Their setlist included ‘Savage’, ‘Next Level’, ‘Black Mamba’, and an English version of a then-unreleased song titled ‘Life's Too Short’, which was revealed to be from their upcoming album.

ALSO READ: BTS’ Jimin becomes the 6th member to reveal the friendship tattoo; ARMYs react on Twitter

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the teasers? Let us know in the comments below.