WATCH: aespa sings about ‘blooming in chaos’ in charismatic comeback MV for ‘Girls’

aespa is back! On July 8 at 9:30 am, the SM Entertainment girl group returned with their second mini album ‘Girls’, along with a music video for the title track of the same name. The mini album was first announced on June 1 at midnight KST (May 31 at 8:30 pm IST). Along with this, aespa also dropped a brand new song from ‘Girls’ on the same day, titled ‘Illusion’.

Released today, the title track ‘Girls’ combines a powerful wobble bass with rough synth sounds. Meanwhile, the lyrics of the song cover the continuation of aespa’s and ae-aespa’s journey, alongside naevis. The song possesses aespa’s signature style, while also embracing a new and fresh sound. True to aespa’s style, the music video pays immense attention to tiny details, and showcases multiple stunning sets.

Watch the music video for aespa’s ‘Girls’, below:

Including the title track ‘Girls’, aespa’s second mini album contains a total of nine songs: ‘Girls’, ‘Illusion’, ‘Lingo’, ‘Life’s Too Short’, ‘ICU’, ‘Life’s Too Short (English Version)’, ‘Black Mamba’, ‘Forever’, and ‘Dreams Come True’.

Out of these songs, ‘Girls’, ‘Lingo’, ‘Life’s Too Short’ (track 4) and ‘ICU’ are brand new songs, while ‘Illusion’ was recently dropped as a pre-release track. Further, track 6, ‘Life’s Too Short (English Version)’ was first unveiled by aespa at their debut Coachella performance earlier this year. Following the announcement of their second mini album ‘Girls’, aespa also dropped a music video for ‘Life’s Too Short (English Version)’ on June 24.

aespa debuted in November 2020, with four members, Karina, Giselle, Winter, and Ningning. Earlier this week, aespa attended the UN ‘2022 High-Level Political Forum for sustainable development’ on July 5, where they gave a speech and also performed their hit song, ‘Next Level’.

