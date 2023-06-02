WATCH: Ahn Bo Hyun finds comfort with Shin Hye Sun in new teaser for See You in My 19th Life

On June 1, tvN released the teaser for See You in My 19th Life which follows the lives of Ban Ji Eum (Shin Hye Sun) who remembers her past lives, travels to find Moon Seo Ha (Ahn Bo Hyun) who does not remember anything from his previous lives but he remembers a harrowing incident that occurred during his childhood but as soon as he meets Ban Ji Eum, he feels differently around her. The drama will be released on June 17.

The teaser:

Ahn Bo Hyun, who plays Moon Seo Ha, talks about and reflects on his first love in the video that has been released. "My world has become a little quieter than others since that day," Ahn Bo Hyun's calm narration, melancholy eyes, and reserved emotions pique curiosity about his story. Ahn Bo Hyun, who needed to relinquish numerous things quite early in life, was his most memorable love, Yoon Joo Won (played by Kim Si Ah), who was the one in particular who had him in the palm of her hands. Ahn Bo Hyun's first love, Yoon Joo Won, was everything to her. However, when the accident caused him to lose hearing in one of his ears, he closed the door on his world because the wounds from losing his first love were too much for him.

Ahn Bo Hyun and Shin Hye Sun:

Ahn Bo Hyun is enamored by Shin Hye Sun (Ban Ji Eum). Ahn Bo Hyun takes out his hearing aid as though he is hurting from those memories and the loud crackling of the screen. Someone calls him out at that exact moment. As he saw her, bewildered at the sound he could hear without the hearing aid, Shin Hye Sun was grinning at him, making the viewers' hearts flutter at the interaction. Ahn Bo Hyun gets a strange feeling for Shin Hye Sun when their eyes meet, and Shin Hye Sun smiles broadly. Ban Ji Eum must find and be with Moon Seo Ha, induce all of the previous emotions in him, and once he recognizes her as Yoon Joo Won, she will be able to return to receive her old body.

