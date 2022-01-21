WATCH: Ahn Bo Hyun & Jo Bo Ah display their competitive sides in 1st teaser for 'Military Prosecutor Doberman'

We have the first teaser for Ahn Bo Hyun and Jo Bo Ah's upcoming military drama 'Military Prosecutor Doberman'! Ahn Bo Hyun and Jo Bo Ah play two military prosecutors who chose the job for very different reasons but who end up coming together to fight evil in the military.

Ahn Bo Hyun plays Do Bae Man, who is indifferent towards his job but couldn’t care less about his job and only looks forward to the days when he can take off his military uniform. On the other hand, Jo Bo Ah essays the role of Cha Woo In, the only daughter of a chaebol family, who chooses to become a military prosecutor for revenge. In the first teaser Do Bae Man and Cha Woo In display their competitive sides in the first official teaser for 'Military Prosecutor Doberman'.

The teaser gives a glimpse into their mindset and how different their motivations for taking up the job are! Do Bae Man (Ahn Bo Hyun) salutes the camera with the corresponding caption that reads, 'I came to the military for money.' Meanwhile, Cha Woo In (Jo Bo Ah) is appointed to her new job as a military prosecutor and her accompanying caption reads, 'I came to the military to hunt.'

You can watch the teaser below:

'Military Prosecutor Doberman' will premiere in February on tvN.

