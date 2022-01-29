WATCH: Ahn Bo Hyun & Jo Bo Ah’s upcoming series ‘Military Prosecutor Doberman’ releases intriguing new teasers

Set to air its first episode on February 28 at 10:30 pm KST (7 pm IST), tvN’s upcoming show ‘Military Prosecutor Doberman’ has released new character teasers for Ahn Bo Hyun and Jo Bo Ah! The series is set to follow two military prosecutors who end up coming together to fight evil in the military, despite having chosen the jobs for very different reasons.

While Ahn Bo Hyun’s Do Bae Man is indifferent towards his job, and only became a prosecutor for money, Jo Bo Ah’s Cha Woo In is the only daughter of a chaebol family, who chose the role of a military prosecutor in order to exact revenge. While the first teaser showed the competitive sides of the two, the new character teasers have given us a glimpse into their differing mindsets.

Do Bae Man’s clip shows him looking satisfied as he opens a suitcase full of money, and follows with him overpowering a soldier who tries to attack him. The caption reads, ‘I’ll be your faithful hunting dog’, increasing curiosity about the character. Meanwhile, Cha Woo In’s teaser shows her smiling as she watches Do Bae Man making an announcement in front of multiple reporters. The clip also shows her fighting skills, raising anticipation about the character. The caption ‘I need a hunting dog that will bring justice’ immediately makes us wonder about Cha Woo In and Do Bae Man’s relationship with each other.

Watch the two character teasers, below:

Stay tuned for more updates about tvN’s upcoming series, ‘Military Prosecutor Doberman’, starring Ahn Bo Hyun and Jo Bo Ah!

