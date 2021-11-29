WATCH: Ahn Eun Jin and Kim Kyung Nam share a tumultuous relationship in ‘Only One Person’ teaser

On November 29, JTBC revealed the first character teaser for Ahn Eun Jin as Pyo In Sook in the upcoming slice-of-life drama ‘Only One Person’. The teaser captured the rocky relationship that Pyo In Sook and Min Woo Cheon (Kim Kyung Nam) share as she says ‘He is happy when he cries and is sad when he’s angry but I look forward to it every time. I know I will be hurt but that is alright with me’. This goes to show the true colours of the relationship and the chemistry the actors shared in the 15 second teaser.

‘Only One Person’ is a human melodrama in which three terminally ill women who met at a hospice, become entangled in an unexpected murder case and begin a miraculous journey of facing their precious ‘one person’ after fighting to take down the only bad ‘one person’ before they die. Starring Red Velvet’s Joy as a happy-go-lucky influencer and Kang Ye Won as a timid housewife, the three gals realise the true meaning of friendship and relationships as death comes knocking on their door.

The youthful times that everyone had meant nothing to Pyo In Sook. It was difficult to find a job, so she eventually became the current hardworking woman, and was even sentenced to death. Maybe that's why Pyo In Sook's watery eyes in the released character poster seem to contain an unknown pain. Seeing her weeping as she lay on the road as if she had given up on everything, feeling a life that was harsh only on her own, shows her emotional side that she usually shuts down.

