WATCH: Ahn Eun Jin, Joy and Kang Ye Won strike up an unlikely friendship in ‘Only One Person’ teaser

‘Only One Person’ is a human melodrama in which three terminally ill women who met at a hospice, become entangled in an unexpected murder case and begin a miraculous journey of facing their precious ‘one person’ after fighting to take down the only bad ‘one person’ before they die. The first episode airs on December 20.

Pyo In Sook (Ahn Eun Jin) is a stubborn and insensitive woman who even after being diagnosed with a terminal illness, doesn’t know what kind of feelings to feel. On the other hand, Min Woo Cheon (Kim Kyung Nam) is a mysterious hitman hidden under a veil. Although he is a natural killer with superior physical condition, sharp instincts and clever mind, he struggles with deep emotional scars and profound sense of emptiness from having lived a crooked life that he didn’t want to lead. After the two meet, they wind up becoming the most important person in each other’s life.

In their lives, two more women show up, equally carrying a heavy toll on their shoulders. One such woman is the housewife, Kang Se Yeon (Kang Ye Won), who has led a pretty normal life without being noticed by anyone. She realises the rift between ordinary and stability that she believed and relied on so much only after being sentenced to death. While the other woman, Seong Mi Do (Red Velvet’s Joy), who is a famous social media influencer, also doesn’t have much time left to live. With death close ahead of her successful life, she experiences various complex emotions.

The question that arises in the teaser is 'how did the three people who look different in age, personality, and occupation come to be together?' This can be seen through Pyo In Sook's narration, "Those who never had a 'place', never became 'people', and never became 'us' became 'us' in the face of death. They were all condemned to death, like sparklers almost burned out. As soon as I die, I scramble to take only one bad guy, and then we go on a very special journey together. In the process, the story of three people who blossom into sweet and deadly women and become 'we' alone is expected to become the key point of 'only one person'.

