Watch: Ahn Hyo Seop can see through Kim Sejeong's pretence in a new teaser video for 'A Business Proposal'

The 'Valentine' month is bringing forth a fresh K-drama pairing in another charming love story on our TV screens and we cannot wait for it! Yes, we are talking about Ahn Hyo Seop and Kim Sejeong's upcoming drama 'A Business Proposal'! Based on a web novel that was adapted into a webtoon, 'A Business Proposal' is a romantic comedy about an office employee who goes on a blind date with her company’s CEO in place of a friend while hiding her identity.

In the new teaser for the upcoming drama, we see Ahn Hyo Seop as Kang Tae Mu, a third-generation chaebol, looking dapper in a suit meeting Shin Ha Ri played by Kim Sejeong who is dressed to the nines as his blind date! But despite her best foot forward, she cannot exactly conceal her true self and that hasn't escaped Ahn Hyo Seop's sharp eyes! But of course, in true K-drama style, they share some lovely romantic vibes and he finds himself slowly falling for her, but she is not the girl he is supposed to be in love with! Towards the end, we see him hold her roughly, seeing through her facade, well almost!

You can watch the teaser below:

Besides Ahn Hyo Seop and Kim Sejeong, the drama also stars Kim Min Kyu and Seol In Ah in pivotal roles! Kim Min Kyu will play chief secretary Cha Sung Hoon, who is like a brother to Kang Tae Mu. Seol In Ah portrays Shin Ha Ri’s best friend Jin Young Seo, who is also the only child of Marine Group’s chairman. 'A Business Proposal' is set to premiere sometime in February.

