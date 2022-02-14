WATCH: Ahn Hyo Seop determined to marry Kim Sejeong in the hilarious new teaser for ‘Business Proposal’

On February 14, Netflix dropped the latest teaser on the webtoon based romantic comedy drama called ‘Business Proposal’ and we are excited to see a new side of both our leads! The teaser begins with the introduction of Kang Tae Mu (Ahn Hyo Seop), an arrogant but smart CEO and Shin Ha Ri (Kim Sejeong) a hard-working employee in Kang Tae Mu’s company. What ensues is a chaotic love story between the two but there’s one catch- Shin Ha Ri lies about her identity for her friend and things just get messier! The drama will be released on February 28.

Ahn Hyo Seop and Kim Sejeong are foretelling a bright and pleasant romantic comedy, aiming at the hearts of viewers, and raising the excitement index of the small screen. 'Business Proposal' is based on a web novel of the same name serialized on Kakao Page, and it was produced as a webtoon and became an explosively popular work. Attention is paid to the fantastic chemistry and pleasant transformation of the two people who are paired up for the first time.

Previously, they released a group poster of Ahn Hyo Seop, Kim Sejeong, Kim Min Gyu, and Seol In Ah, raising expectations for the first broadcast. First, Ahn Hyo Seop expressed the confident eyes of Kang Tae Mu, the perfect CEO who has everything in appearance, financial power, and ability in the drama. Kim Sejeong is the expression of the confusion of Shin Ha Ri, who met the boss on a blind date.

A group poster with Ahn Hyo Seop and Kim Sejeong, and Kim Min Gyu and Seol In Ah all together herald unique chemistries. The four actors are planning to draw the stories of various youths in 'Business Proposal'.

What do you think of the teaser? Let us know in the comments below.