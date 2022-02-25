WATCH: Ahn Hyo Seop falls for Kim Sejeong’s sham persona in ‘Business Proposal’ highlight trailer

A 'highlight video' has been released announcing Ahn Hyo Seop and Kim Sejeong in SBS' new Monday-Tuesday drama ‘Business Proposal'. The released highlight video draws attention, announcing the start of a confrontation involving Ahn Hyo Seop (Kang Tae Moo), Kim Sejeong (Shin Ha Ri), Kim Min Gyu (Cha Seong Hoon), and Seol In Ah (Seo Jinyoung).

The video begins with a flirtatious parade by Kang Tae Moo, the president of the 'face genius' who knows how good he is. Kang Tae Moo , a workaholic who is good at his work, has never failed a project so far. To such a grandchild, Chairman Kang Da Goo (Lee Deok Hwa) entrusted a very difficult project.

Shin Ha Ri leaves a part-time job at the request of her friend Seo Jinyoung. Her goal is to ruin the match. Shin Ha Ri, who has transformed from her head to toe, meets a man she should not have seen there. The person she met was Kang Tae Moo , the CEO of the company who she works for. Shin Ha Ri, who remembers the face of the rough-headed CEO, whom she had only heard of through rumours, is terrified, and accidentally deceives her name as Shin Geum Hee, leading to an exciting situation.

Then, in the story of his grandfather's marriage, Kang Tae Moo and Shin Geum Hee or Shin Ha Ri start a contractual romance, and a strange stream of excitement flows between the two fake lovers. At the same time, Shin Ha Ri, who is on the verge of resigning from her job, unfolds her work life and makes her laugh.

ALSO READ: Yoon Chan Young, Won Jin Ah and more encounter dire problems during their teenage years in gripping teaser

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the highlight trailer? Let us know in the comments below.