WATCH: Ahn Hyo Seop & Kim Sejeong are two struggling peas in a pod for new ‘A Business Proposal’ teaser

A man who wants to marry one specific woman and the woman who refuses to engage with him. This twisty-topsy story will unfold when Kang Tae Mu (Ahn Hyo Seop) will encounter Shin Ha Ri (Kim Sejeong). SBS has opened its doors to a charming tale of 2 people who have come together in the most unexpected ways.

The latest teaser presents the alias used by Shin Ha Ri as she donnes the face of her friend Jin Young Seo to go on a marriage date with Kang Tae Mu. Her charismatic personality, added with dazzling looks and a drive for acting, Shin Ha Ri finds herself in the midst of a sharp twist when she discovers that her date is none other than the CEO of her company. As she struggles to find a balance between work life and real life, at the same time upholding her facade of Jin Young Seo, Kang Tae Mu falls for her and vows to marry her.

Who will come out on top? The shy and awkward Shin Ha Ri or the ever-so-confident imposter Jin Young Seo? Watch the teaser below.

‘A Business Proposal’ presents the story of the handsome and serious Kang Tae Mu, who falls for a girl he meets through a marriage date. Unbeknownst to him, she is an employee at his firm. With a determination to win her over, the mouse chase begins as ‘A Business Proposal’ premieres on February 21 at 10 PM KST on SBS.

