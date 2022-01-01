WATCH: Ahn Hyo Seop & Kim Sejeong end up in a marriage fix in ‘A Business Proposal’ teaser

Continuing with their announcement of the upcoming dramas in 2022, SBS has introduced the latest couple that we are fixated on. Ahn Hyo Seop and Kim Sejeong take up the lead roles in the upcoming romance drama ‘A Business Proposal’.

Acting as Kang Tae Mu, Ahn Hyo Seop is the CEO of a company, while Shin Ha Ri, played by Kim Sejeong, is an employee working in his team. The two have a fateful encounter in an expected place- a marriage platform. But she is not who Kang Tae Mu thinks she is. The mix-up happens voluntarily as Shin Ha Ri disguises herself as Jin Young Seo, who is a friend in need.

The special teaser begins with Kang Tae Mu boasting about himself. “I’m Kang Tae Mu. I’ll tell you about myself and don’t worry I’m good at many things.” The camera pans to his handsome features. Meanwhile, a beautiful girl is asked for help, “Ha Ri you need to help me this time too. Your amazing acting that can get me out of the matsun market, please let me use it this once.”

The charismatic woman is introduced as Jin Young Seo and Kang Tae Mu declares that he will marry the woman that he met through matsun, the marriage venture that allows people to meet their potential spouses and make their pick.

Shin Ha Ri is questioned by her friend, who asks her just what exactly did she do to end up on the marriage horizon of their CEO, who has fallen head over heels for her. The fun unfolds with ‘A Business Proposal’ airing on SBS soon. Watch the teaser below.

Join 'The celebration of K-world' with 'The HallyuTalk Awards'. Make your favourites win in the fiercest Hallyu battle here.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Lee Joon Gi & Kim Ji Eun’s lives get entangled in a bloodied mess in ‘Again My Life’ teaser