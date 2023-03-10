WATCH: Ahn Jae Hyun and Baek Jin Hee get tangled with each other in the preview for The Real Has Come!

'The Real Has Come!' predicted the fateful meeting between 'single mother' Baek Jin Hee and someone who is against marriage Ahn Jae Hyun. KBS 2TV's new weekend drama 'The Real Has Come!' The production team released a teaser video for the drama.

Teaser:

In the teaser video, Baek Jin Hee (playing the role of Oh Yeon Doo) is garnering attention with a splendid appearance as a super rookie in the lecture world. Receiving applause and cheers from the students in the classroom, she showed a confident appearance, promising “I will become a first-class lecturer,” while Ahn Jae Hyun (playing the role of Tae Gyung) said, “Do I really need to get married?” as if he had been proposed to by someone. The contrast between Baek Jin Hee, who caught both work and love, and Ahn Jae Hyun, a man against marriage, adds to the interest.

Ahn Jae Hyun and Baek Jin Hee:

After looking at the car with a meaningful expression, Baek Jin Hee then opened the lid of the red pen as if she had made up her mind on something, and Ahn Jae Hyun discovered that his car had various graffiti, such as 'There is a cheater in this car', an unexpected situation. It implies that this will happen to them. The intertwined relationship between Ahn Jae Hyun and Baek Jin Hee also draws attention. Her non-marriage Ahn Jae Hyun feels unfamiliar with her changing self after meeting Baek Jin Hee, and tries to distance himself from her by spitting out cold words. However, he shows a different atmosphere from his first meeting through his unknowingly worried mind.

At the end of the video, Baek Jin Hee was surprised by the unexpected pregnancy, and Ahn Jae Hyun is holding his hair while hearing from Kim Hye Ok (Kang Bong Nim), “Are you the father of the baby?” Indeed, attention is drawn to how the fate of the two people surrounding the 'real' will unfold in the future, as well as their chaotic narrative.

