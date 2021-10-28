WATCH: Ailee has no time for self depreciation or pity in the jazzy and luxurious ‘Don’t Teach Me’ MV

On October 27, Ailee released a jazzy and bold MV for ‘Don’t Teach Me’ where she displayed her strong vocals, beautiful visuals and powerful choreography. The MV began with people in masks, trying to hide their flaws from the world but Ailee let go of it and lived her life just the way she wanted, without worrying about anyone else.

It has been two years since the 2nd regular album 'ButterFLY' released in 2019. This album contains 12 songs in various genres.In addition to the title song 'Don't Teach', the b-side songs 'New Ego', 'Bling', and 'My Lips' are included. 'Don't Teach Me' is a swing genre song with a modern interpretation.You can listen to the big band formation from chord voicing, chorus lines, and even brass sessions.

In particular, Ravi, the head of THEL1VE, and producer Hwang Hyun, a hit song maker, participated as supporters. Ailee also participated in writing lyrics for a total of 8 songs, including 'Don't Teach', and showed her affection for the album. Meanwhile, Ailee sang the OSTs of the SBS TV drama ‘Lovers of the Red Sky’ and the tvN drama 'Doom At Your Service’.

Ailee said, “The album released last fall contains ballad songs that are suitable for autumn, and the 'LOVIN’ album contains cool songs that are easy to listen to in spring and summer. And in the last 'AMY' album, it was put out as a regular album, including exciting and upbeat dance songs."

When asked about the reason behind choosing ‘Amy’ as the album name, she said, “It took two years to release this album. What message would I want to convey while composing songs? I had a lot of troubles lately, so I felt like I was losing myself in those situations. As I divided the album into three, I thought carefully about what message I wanted to convey with these album titles, and I said, 'I love myself'. I wanted to convey a message. So, there are songs on this album with the meaning of the birth of a new self."

What do you think of the MV? Let us know in the comments below.