WATCH: Ailee’s presence takes over the room in the jazzy MV teaser for ‘Don’t Teach Me’

On October 25th, THEL1VE released the music video teaser for the title song 'Don't Teach Me' from Ailee's 3rd full album 'AMY'. Ailee transformed into a mature and charming woman. The old-fashioned and colorful background made Ailee's sophisticated visual stand out even more. The title track will be released on October 27.

In addition, in this video, the song and part of the performance of 'Don't Teach Me' were released together, raising expectations for the main song and music video. The title song 'Don't Teach Me' is a song that pursues the splendor of the big band formation by combining meticulously crafted chord voicing, three-dimensional chorus line, and brass session as a modern and newly interpreted track while pursuing the style of the existing swing genre.

Previously, Ailee released new concept photos that showed the range her new album will be embarking on and she had us all floored by her evergreen beauty and curvy lines. The black and gold bodycon dress suited her well as she showed off the glamour in the midst of chaos.

'Amy' includes the title song 'Don't Teach Me', 'New Ego', 'Bling', 'My Lips', '#MCN(Man Crush Monday)', 'Tattoo', '525', 'Beautiful Disaster', 'What If I', 'Make up your mind', 'Lose Myself to You' concludes the 12 spectacular songs that the fans are looking forward to. Ailee's 3rd full-length album 'Amy', which will reprove the title of 'the diva of the music industry', will be released on various music sites at 2:30 pm IST on October 27th.

