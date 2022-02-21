Watch: Ajay Devgn's 'Bahut Todu Scenes' from his upcoming intense series Rudra
Today, Ajay took to his official Instagram handle and shared a BTS video. The actor has captioned it as ‘BTS from the sets of Rudra! BTS = Bahut Todu Scenes #HotstarSpecials #Rudra all episodes streaming from 4th March only on @disneyplushotstar #RudraOnHotstar.” The video is a compilation of how Ajay Devgn has shot the scenes. It takes us into the world of Rudra. Earlier, also he had dropped a video.
He had written, “A peek into Rudra’s dark and unjust world. #Rudra coming soon on @disneyplushotstar @imeshadeol @raashiikhanna @atulkulkarni_official @ashwinikalsekar @applausesocial @bbcstudiosindia @mapuskar #RudraOnHotstar #HotstarSpecials.”
Watch the video here:
Directed by Rajesh Mapuskar, the series is of six gripping episodes and will stream in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam and Bengali languages. On the work front, Ajay has also started the shooting of Drishyam 2. He had shared the picture from the set.
