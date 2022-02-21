Watch: Ajay Devgn's 'Bahut Todu Scenes' from his upcoming intense series Rudra

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn is all set to foray into the digital world. He recently released the trailer of his first digital series titled Rudra: The Edge of Darkness. The upcoming series will be aired on Disney plus Hotstar and also stars Esha Deol and Raashii Khanna, Atul Kulkarni, Milind Gunaji, Ashish Vidyarthi and Ashwini Kalsekar. It is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India. As reported, the web series is the official remake of the British psychological drama Luther. The actor will be playing the role of a policeman in it.

Today, Ajay took to his official Instagram handle and shared a BTS video. The actor has captioned it as ‘BTS from the sets of Rudra! BTS = Bahut Todu Scenes #HotstarSpecials #Rudra all episodes streaming from 4th March only on @disneyplushotstar #RudraOnHotstar.” The video is a compilation of how Ajay Devgn has shot the scenes. It takes us into the world of Rudra. Earlier, also he had dropped a video.

He had written, “A peek into Rudra’s dark and unjust world. #Rudra coming soon on @disneyplushotstar @imeshadeol @raashiikhanna @atulkulkarni_official @ashwinikalsekar @applausesocial @bbcstudiosindia @mapuskar #RudraOnHotstar #HotstarSpecials.”