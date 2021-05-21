WATCH: AleXa & Bader Al Shuaibi’s flirtatious track Is It On combines the power of Korean and Arabic pop

The most awaited cross-border collaboration between AleXa and the Arabic prince pop Bader AlShuaibi is out now. Watch it here.

The famous Korean-American soloist AleXa is back with a powerful track. Only this time, it breaks barriers and transcends into a never-seen-or-heard-before collaboration. This collab is facilitated by the streaming giant Spotify’s RADAR programme - a program that puts the spotlight on emerging artists of the country. As expected, AleXa was the first Korean artist to join RADAR Korea and Bader Al Shuaibi was one of RADAR MENA’s (Middle East and North Africa) stars.

This cross-border track is all things powerful and catchy, not to forget even visually aesthetic. It starts with Bader Al Shuaibi’s soft, groovy Arabic vocals and blends smoothly with AleXa’s Korean and English lyrics. It’s almost a disco track with upbeat music in the backdrop of Arabic tunes. When the collab was announced, Bader revealed that he was a fan of Korean pop too while sharing his excitement over the project. He also said that he thinks AleXa and him created “the coolest cross-cultural collaboration ever”.

Watch the music video and the play of Arabic, Korean and English song here:

AleXa is one of the K-Pop solo artists that visited India twice, in 2018 and 2019. She’s one of the artists who believes in the power of music crossing cultures and boundaries. Her hit songs ‘Bomb’ and ‘Do or Die’ earned her more recognition and she has now even forayed into acting. In her music video ‘Bomb’, she also gave shoutouts to her Indian fans with the Hindi word ‘Sansaar’ and a Sanskrit shlok appearing in the video. A representative from her agency revealed that it was a conscious choice as she wanted to showcase her gratitude for the love she received in India.

The singer is also reportedly going to make a comeback in June this year.

What are your thoughts on ‘Is It On’? Do you like the song? Let us know in the comments below.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Alexa twitter

Share your comment ×