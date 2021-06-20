WATCH: AleXa gears up for comeback with a bloody & mysterious concept trailer for ReviveR

Watch the intriguing concept trailer of ALeXa's comeback here.

The famous K-Pop soloist AleXa is bringing fashion and powerful music back to the scene! AleXa debuted in 2019 and her last music release was the OST ‘I Miss You Every Day’ for drama Somehow Family on April 12, 2021. Her last album was ‘Decoherence’, with the title track ‘REVOLUTION’ last year in July. Now, she is gearing up for a release that is a prequel to her previous releases!

On June 19, AleXa dropped a concept trailer for her upcoming release titled ‘ReviveR’. The trailer starts off smooth and soon jumps into a rather shocking angle. The trailer starts with a statutory warning and shows a teen AleXa playing games on a retro game switch in 2001 Seoul. As she gets close to a tower, the game stops working and suddenly, the tower explodes, flinging the singer to the ground. The screen turns bloody, someone stomps on her face and viewers can hear a laughter track in the background.

TW: The video contains graphic depictions of blood and violence.

‘Project Afore: ReviveR (Xtra)’ is the prequel to her previous three Project series, which contain - Bomb, Do or Die and Decoherence: Revolution. AleXa won the Soompi reality show ‘Rising Legends’ and also participated in Mnet’s Produce 48. Her debut track ‘Bomb’, released in October 2019 broke into Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales Chart in the Top 10. She also released a track titled ‘Is It On’ in May, in collaboration with the famous Arab singer Bader Al Shuaibi, connecting the Korean and Arab pop music industry.

‘ReviveR’ is slated to release on July 1, 2021.

How excited are you for AleXa’s return? Let us know in the comments below!

Credits :Alexa youtube

