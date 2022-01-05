WATCH: AleXa gives a sneak peek into the snappy and fun choreography to the upcoming track ‘TATTOO’

On January 5, AleXa gave a sneak peek into the sprightly choreography and beautiful instrumentation of the upcoming track ‘TATTOO’ and it has the fans excited for the release, which is on January 6 at 2:30 pm IST. The electronic bass along with the descending vocals add a little bit of sadness to the otherwise bright song.

Previously, ZB Label released new concept photos featuring AleXa in many forms. One of them had AleXa wearing an all-black outfit. She showed off her beautiful outfit and long legs, which further displayed the ‘golden ratio’. In particular, she captivated attention by completing a strong charisma and chic atmosphere in an all-black outfit.

In another concept photo, AleXa is leaning her face back and staring elsewhere. The red lighting combined with her silhouette completed the dreamy mood. In addition, she added a sense of vagueness to her chic eyes, arousing curiosity about the new song.

AleXa is an American singer based in South Korea. After placing in both seasons of the reality television contest Rising Legends, AleXa signed with Zanybros' ZB Label and trained there for roughly two and a half years. During this time, she competed on Mnet's Produce 48. She debuted on October 21, 2019, with the single ‘Bomb’.

Recently, she released a new digital single ‘Never Let You Go’. She participated in an acoustic-style ‘Square Live’ version with the Korean band Onewe. AleXa also created a new YouTube channel called ‘AleXa 360’. Soon, AleXa was announced to be making her acting debut in the Netflix drama ‘Goedam 2’.

