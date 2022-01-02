WATCH: AleXa introduces her animated ‘variant’ and a snippet of the upcoming track ‘TATTOO’

On January 2, AleXa's agency, ZBLabel, released an audio teaser for 'TATTOO' on the official social media handles, raising expectations for a comeback. The video, which lasted about 10 seconds, showed AleXa's clear voice. Part of the new song 'TATTOO', as well as the refreshing beat and Alexa's dreamy tone, stimulated curiosity about the new song.

In addition, a character reminiscent of AleXa appeared, drawing attention. In particular, the moon and heart patterns in the character's pupils merged together with her unique concept, increasing the immersion of global K-pop fans.

Alexa, who debuted in 2019 with the digital single 'Bomb', received enthusiastic applause from Generation Z with the concept of 'A.I in a multi-universe'. Not only did the K-Pop artist hold an American fan signing event for the first time since COVID 19, but she also sang the American national anthem before the Los Angeles Dodgers game.

In addition, she held a metaverse fan meeting for the first time as a K-Pop singer, proving her presence to global K-pop fans. She also received awards at the '2021 Asian Artist Awards' in Korea and the '2021 Buenos Aires Music Video Festival' held in Argentina, and is showing a step that suits the 'global super rookie'. Meanwhile, AleXa's new song will be available on January 6th.

What do you think of the audio clip? Does it excite you for her comeback? Let us know in the comments below.