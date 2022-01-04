WATCH: AleXa unveils enchanting concept and MV teaser for the awaited comeback ‘TATTOO’

ZB Label released the concept photo of AleXa's new song 'TATTOO' on January 4th. The released photo shows AleXa wearing an all-black outfit. She showed off her unique outfit which displayed her perfect proportions. In particular, AleXa captivated attention by completing a strong charisma and chic atmosphere in the outfit.

They also released the MV teaser for the track and the instrumental suggests a completely unique song from her. The teaser video for 'TATTOO' opened the intro with a purple sky with asteroids falling out of the sky along with a refreshing beat.

In addition, in the video, AleXa's 'dazzling visual' and the tattoo on the wrist were enough to grab the attention of the 'AI Troopers’ (fan club name). In particular, the sensuous visual beauty and Alexa's clear voice harmonized to create a dreamy feeling. As a result, anticipation for the main part of the music video is increasing.

ZB Label, released an audio teaser for 'TATTOO' on its official social media handles on January 2nd, raising expectations for a comeback. The video, which lasted about 10 seconds, showed AleXa's clear voice. Part of the new song 'TATTOO', as well as the refreshing beat and AleXa's dreamy tone blends very well, stimulating curiosity about the new song.

In addition, a character reminiscent of AleXa appeared, drawing attention. In particular, the moon and heart patterns in the character's pupils melted together with AleXa's unique concept, increasing the immersion of global K-pop fans.

