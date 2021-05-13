WATCH: Amazing Saturday releases spin off teaser with EXO’s Kai, SuJu’s Eunhyuk, SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan & more

Check out which incredible actors are partaking in TVing’s new spin off show!

The popular tvN television program Amazing Saturday, also known as DoReMi Market, announced its spin-off series a while ago. Since then it has been highly awaited as the spin off series was reported to have roped in major popular idols from big idol groups! TVing released the first-ever preview of the show, which is titled ‘Idol Dictation Contest’, and will follow the same format.

On May 13, TVing uploaded a 16-seconds sneak-peek of the show, showcasing how chaotic the show is going to be! With MC Boom hosting the show, the idols featuring in the preview are EXO’s Kai, Super Junior’s Eunhyuk, VIXX’s Ravi, IZ*ONE’s Choi Ye Na, SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan, Lovely’s Mijoo, JaeJae, Golden Child’s Jangjun with comedian Lee Jin Ho. The supers proudly introduce the show as ‘a contest between idols, about idols, for idols’!

The preview also shows the members shedding all inhibitions and showing off their amazing dance moves making VIXX’s Ravi remark laughingly, ‘The dancing is definitely on a different level here!’ Amazing Saturday had a fun format where celebrities had to listen to snippets of songs and answer what the lyrics are in the correct order, to win food and other goodies from all over South Korea!

Check out the preview of the Idol Dictation Contest below:

It is going to be pretty exciting to see if the idols can guess other idols’ songs or not! The spin-off series is sure to make the time we all spend at home a whole lot better.

What do you think about the spin off show? Will it be better or worse than the original show? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Credits :News1

