WATCH: AOMG’s new mystery artist revealed to be rapper Coogie through digital single album ‘[RE:UP]’

Following a week of teasers about their new mystery artist, South Korean rapper, producer, and songwriter Coogie has finally been revealed as the latest artist to sign with AOMG! On January 17, AOMG had taken to their official social media channels to drop a short video titled ‘AOMG NEW ARTIST’, announcing that a new artist joining the R&B/hip-hop label would soon be revealed to the public on January 24, 2022.

After a series of cryptic teasers prompting us to guess who the newest addition to AOMG would be, we were finally introduced to Coogie through the rapper’s digital single album ‘[RE:UP]’, which was released today at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST). The single album features two tracks, ‘Good Night (Feat. BE’O)’ and ‘Beat ‘em up’.

AOMG also released an official music video for Coogie’s ‘Good Night (Feat BE’O)’, which featured both the tracks from ‘[RE:UP]’. While ‘Good Night (Feat BE’O)’ takes on a more chill, relaxed vibe, ‘Beat ‘em up’ takes on a completely different flow and a hard-hitting sound. Watch the music video for Coogie’s ‘Good Night (Feat BE’O)’, below:

Coogie previously participated in the rap reality television competition ‘Show Me The Money 777’ in 2018, as part of fellow rapper Changmo and The Quiett’s team. Since October 2018, Coogie had been signed to the record label Million Market; however, his exclusive contract ended last month. While under Million Market, the rapper released multiple singles like ‘I Got A Feeling’ and ‘Pow’ featuring GRAY.

