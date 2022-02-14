WATCH: Apink drops captivating music video for ‘Dilemma’

South Korean girl group Apink has finally made their long-awaited comeback with their special album ‘HORN’. Released on February 14 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST), ‘HORN’ marks the girl group’s meaningful 10th debut anniversary. Out of the total 11 tracks on the record, ‘Dilemma’ is being promoted as the title track for the album, with a music video to go along with it.

In the title track, Apink’s members grapple with the dilemma of whether to give up on a relationship or continue to wait endlessly, after realizing that their feelings are no longer reciprocated. ‘Dilemma’ is a pop dance track with an especially catchy pre-chorus, with composition and lyrics by Black Eyed Pilseung and Jeon Goon. The music video itself is an elaborate affair, with stunning individual sets interspersed by Apink’s captivating group choreography sections.

Watch the music video for Apink’s ‘Dilemma’, below:

Apink’s ‘HORN’ is the girl group’s first release since the song ‘Thank You’ in 2021, which is also included in the new album. ‘HORN’ comprises 11 tracks in all: ‘Dilemma’, ‘HOLY MOLY’, ‘My oh My’, ‘Nothing’, ‘Red Carpet’, ‘Single Rider’, ‘Free & Love’, ‘Just Like This’, ‘Trip’, ‘Dream’, and ‘Thank You’. All six members have participated in lyric-writing for ‘HORN’, with Son Naeun contributing to ‘HOLY MOLY’, Chorong and Namjoo writing ‘Free & Love’ and ‘Just Like This’ in their entirety, and Hayoung, Bomi, and Eunji contributing to ‘Trip’, ‘Thank You’, and ‘Dream’.

The girl group also participated in a live showcase for ‘HORN’ on 1theK’s YouTube channel, on February 14 at 8 pm KST (4:30 pm IST).

