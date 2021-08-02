WATCH: ASTRO has a gala time in the new music video for ‘After Midnight’

The boys of ASTRO are back with a new album and have added yet another banger to their ever-glowing discography! On 2 August at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST), the new album from ASTRO was dropped across multiple music platforms. Teasing the fans with multiple series of content, the group finally released their much-awaited music video for their new title song ‘After Midnight’.

The eighth one for the group, this mini-album has songs that the members themselves have taken part in creating. Not just one person, the whole group got into the nitty-gritty of this comeback making the album all the more special for their fans, Aroha. First and foremost, the title track ‘After Midnight’ had member Cha Eunwoo’s lyricism. The music video for the song starts with him dressed in a printed shirt, singing out the words to an upbeat song. It pans to the rest of the members chilling on a tiled floor having fun with each other.

Watch the video below.

Grooving to the dancey number, the ASTRO members engage in light-footed choreography to complement the summery vibe of the song. The rotating platform from their teaser can be seen here with stationery items lying around member Sanha. Amidst a messed up room, with clothes strewn around them, the boys can be seen packing up their suitcases on their way to a fun trip. Atop their luggage, rappers Jinjin and Rocky belt some impressive raps.

The beach calls to the boys who run with all their might, making the most of their vacation. Under the shadow, along the beach and everywhere in between, Moonbin and MJ make plans for an ‘after midnight’ fun activity where they can let go of their worries.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Did you like the music video? Let us know below.