WATCH: ASTRO members pump new vigour and energy in the 'ALIVE' MV teaser video

AROHAs, are we ready for some new and exciting music from ASTRO members! For those unversed, On August 23rd, Universe said, "The 10th UNIVERSE new song 'ALIVE' has been confirmed with ASTRO on September 2. The full version of the music video will be exclusively released through the Universe app.

'Space adventure' seems to be the 'it' theme in town! The MV teaser begins with ASTRO members running in a great hurry, we see a glimpse of them performing their choreography in stylish black outfits, and then another quick shot of operating the spaceship. We also see the members performing their choreography in sparkling white outfits, a quick glimpse of their handsome visuals as the camera focuses on all six members. Going by the title of the song and the theme, it seems like a space apocalypse with the members desperately trying to stay alive!

You can watch the MV teaser below:

Previously, ASTRO appeared in the UNIVERSE original entertainment show 'SPACE FORCE A: SECRET GOLDEN BOWL as cadet A6 of the Space Air Force Academy. ASTRO, who captivated fans with their brilliant visuals and a bouncing sense of entertainment, is planning to shoot fans once again with the concept of 'ALIVE', a new song in UNIVERSE Music. Meanwhile, the new song 'ALIVE' can be enjoyed through various online music sites on September 2 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST).

