WATCH: ASTRO’s ‘JinJin&Rocky’ exhibit their hilarious personalities in ‘Just Breathe’ MV teaser

On January 14, Fantagio released a new MV teaser for ASTRO’s brand new unit ‘JinJin&Rocky’ for their upcoming debut album ‘Just Breathe’. In the teaser JinJin and Rocky are all about their hilarious antics and their love for freedom. They constantly remind the viewers to ‘breathe’. The song will be released on January 17.

Previously, they released a similar yet extremely hilarious teaser. In the quirky concept teaser parody of a mask advertisement, JinJin & Rocky ask various questions such as ‘When are you feeling frustrated?’, ‘When you are at school on the weekend?’, and ‘On January 17th?’ And the answer to the questions they asked was 'Restore' and the title song's title, 'Just Breathe', raising expectations for the album and drawing attention with witty content.

JinJin & Rocky, who showed off their casual and sporty charm in the previously released concept photo, showed off their dandy charm in a neat suit this time. Their colorful concepts and ability to digest their costumes are enough to raise the heart rate of domestic and foreign fans.

JinJin & Rocky are providing pleasant energy even before their comeback by freshly composing the 'Restore' teasing content. In the coming-up and pack-shot images, they used characters that portrayed themselves in a cute way, and the highlight medley brought laughter with their fishing and funny conversations. Here, the concept teaser also contains a wit that exceeds the expectations of fans.

ALSO READ: Former GFRIEND members Eunha, Umji and SinB to debut as VIVIZ in THIS month

Join 'The celebration of K-world' with 'The HallyuTalk Awards' here.

What do you think of the MV teaser? Let us know in the comments below.