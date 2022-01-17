WATCH: ASTRO’s ‘JinJin&Rocky’ show ways to wind down in the funny and chaotic MV for ‘Just Breathe’

On January 17, Fantagio dropped the MV for ASTRO’s new unit ‘JinJin&Rocky’ called ‘Just Breathe’ from the album ‘Restore’ and it is a riot! The MV shows the two- JinJin and Rocky- trapped in their houses due to COVID-19 and how they try to bring some fun in their lives by trying out exercises, new subjects to study and sometimes, go back to their old vices.

They soon transport to their fantasyland- friends, drinks and a lively ‘Pochanjmacha’- a makeshift tent bars that are found all around South Korea- a place infamous for all working class people to unwind after a long and hard day. This place is filled with happiness, laughter and the good kind of chaos and it's everything we like and more!

Stuck in a time where everything is closing again, this track allows viewers to live vicariously through the two funny members of the unit JinJin&Rocky. Besides the well-crafted MV, the song was upbeat, fun and kept the listeners interested until the very end.

'Restore' is an album that prays for the daily recovery of all people based on the pleasant positive energy of JinJin & Rocky, which has never been seen anywhere else. ASTRO's leader and main rapper JinJin, and main dancer and lead rapper Rocky completed a witty album by utilizing the identity of 'All-Rounder' and becoming the representative of the music industry that encompasses rap, vocals, performance, and production.

Through this album, the two are expected to create sympathy for many listeners by expressing their wish for a safe return to their daily life before COVID-19.

