WATCH: ASTRO’s Moonbin and Sanha sing about the remains of the person they love in ‘Ghost Town’ MV

On February 11, ASTRO’s Moonbin and Sanha invoke deep emotions in the simple MV for the pre-release single ‘Ghost Town’. The two talk about their beloved person that now no longer remains in their life. The song praises this person and how they wish they could have more time for the relationship but everything slipped away. Coupled with trap beats, synth bass and keyboard, the song slowly becomes an ear-worm and the perfect song for a late night drive!

Moonbin debuted as a child model and ulzzang in 2004. His first known appearance was in 2006, where he appeared in TVXQ's music video for their song ‘Balloons’ portraying a mini U-Know Yunho. In 2009, he had his first acting role in the Korean drama ‘Boys over Flowers’ where he played the younger version of Kim Bum's character. Moonbin debuted as part of the six-member boy group ASTRO on February 23, 2016.

Sanha was accepted as a Fantagio iTeen trainee on December 16, 2012. He was the third trainee to be officially introduced with the Fantagio iTeen Photo Test Cut. In August 2015, Sanha along with the other members of his group participated in the web-drama ‘To Be Continued’.

On November 19 2021, It was revealed that Sanha was cast in the South Korean production of hit Off-Broadway musical ‘Altar Boyz’. Sanha will play the role of Abraham and will star alongside Golden Child's Y and Joochan, NU'EST's Baekho and SF9's Taeyang.

On September 14, 2020, Moonbin and band-mate Sanha debuted as Astro's first sub-unit ‘Moonbin & Sanha’ with the release of their debut EP, ‘In-Out’ along with its lead single, ‘Bad Idea’. The unit received their first music show win from ‘The Show’ eight days later, becoming the fastest sub-unit to receive a first music show win.

