WATCH: ASTRO’s Moonbin and Sanha sing of a unique story in highlight medley for ‘REFUGE’

On March 9, Fantagio Entertainment revealed the highlight medley for the upcoming album ‘REFUGE’ and we just love the unique sound created by the sub-unit. There are 5 tracks in the album and each one speaks of a story from the popping club track ‘WHO’ (title track) to the soft and melodious story of ‘Distance’- the album is definitely adventurous! The album will be out on March 15.

Previously, Fantagio announced on the 9th through the official fan cafe, "ASTRO's Moonbin and Sanha were diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 7th." On March 6th, Moonbin felt mild cold symptoms, and the test result was confirmed as positive. The rapid antigen test, which overlapped Moonbin and Sanha, was negative, but the preemptive PCR test turned out to be positive.

The agency said, "Moonbin has no symptoms other than a mild cold, and Sanha is asymptomatic. Moonbin and Sanha are about to release their second mini album 'REFUGE' on the 15th. As the two were confirmed, ASTRO's group activities were also partially disrupted.

To commemorate the 6th anniversary of their debut, Astro was scheduled to hold a fan meeting event for the '2022 ASTRO AROHA Festival <Gate 6>' at the SK Olympic Handball Stadium in Songpa-gu, Seoul on the 13th, but it was postponed. The agency said, "The event cannot be held according to the current schedule, so the fan meeting will be postponed to April 9."

What do you think of the highlight medley? Let us know in the comments below.