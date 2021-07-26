WATCH: ASTRO unveils a summery teaser for ‘After Midnight’

Ahead of the boy band’s comeback four months after the release of their previous song ‘One’ with their eighth mini album ‘Switch On’ on August 2, ASTRO released the title track ‘After Midnight’s first teaser music video and fans can certainly not keep calm! The boys have been hinting about the album through individual teasers, mood samplers, group teaser images and album cover ever since the announcement of their comeback made by their agency ‘Fantagio Music’.

The members of the group can be seen in tropical summer clothing, enjoying themselves while sitting across a rotating table full of strange stationery items in the first element of the teaser, followed by the boys opening their luggage full of clothes, giving an impression of the band being on a trip. As the teaser comes to a closure, ASTRO’s wearing all white clothes, smiling at the camera together, while showing off their individual charms at the same time.

Here’s the teaser for ‘After Midnight’s Music Video:

‘After Midnight’ seems to be a summer song, which fans can enjoy as they drive across the seashore, off to have a good time. The music is refreshing and melodious, being a perfect companion to ASTRO’s amazing vocals and rapping styles.

The members are equally excited for this comeback as they have actively participated in the writing and composing of all the six songs of the album. They have also shared their own selcas and pictures with the fandom via Twitter, looking forward to their reactions to the music video.

What do you think about the music video teaser? Let us know in the comments below.