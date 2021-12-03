Watch: ATEEZ are ready to take flight against feelings of anxiousness & 'Turbulence' in heartfelt new MV

There is a point in the music video, where leader Hongjoong whispers 'Passion, Young and Fever'. Now, these aren't just words used to describe the music video 'Turbulence', but also ATEEZ themselves. 'ZERO: FEVER EPILOGUE' aims to give closure to the celebrated 'FEVER' series, which began in July last year with their first 'FEVER' instalment, 'ZERO: FEVER Part.1,' subsequently followed by 'ZERO: FEVER Part.2' in March 2021, and more recently, 'ZERO: FEVER Part.3' in September.

The music video begins with Yeosang sitting quietly by himself in a dimly lit, empty classroom. A paper plane placed on his desk, he proceeds to put the phone on 'airplane' mode. All the members proceed to sing their hearts about the feelings of agony, hurt, pain, frustration and turbulence they carry in their hearts. There is a strikingly beautiful and heartfelt cry for help, for someone to understand and embrace them tightly.

In the MV, ATEEZ run into turbulence as they run through a foggy runway. The song is essentially about wanting to be with someone special during rough times in life. It is a testament to ATEEZ's brilliant artistry and creativity to have interpreted 'turbulence' and running through a foggy runway with one's personal feelings and emotions. Wherein, sometimes one might land on a foggy and turbulent path in life with feelings of anxiousness and turmoil hooking to your heart, but even in times of such uncertainties, one must run in full force and with gay abandon to a path leading to eternity and prosperity; because at the end of the turmoil tunnel is the golden light of hope and happiness.

You can watch the MV below:

'ZERO: FEVER EPILOGUE' will be released on December 10 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST).

